PS5 teardown gives detailed look at next-gen console

With the PS5 launch just weeks away, Sony tantalized us with a close look at its next-gen console Wednesday. In a teardown video, PlayStation engineer Yasuhiro Ootori highlighted the PS5's exterior before pulling it apart.

"We felt it was inevitable to make a generational leap in terms of performance in order to deliver a new, next-generation gaming experience," Sony's Masayasu Ito wrote in an accompanying blog post. "However, to do so, we had to balance every aspect of the system, from focusing on reducing the noise level to enhancing the cooling capacity, more than ever before."

