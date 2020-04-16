Sony PlayStation

Sony doesn't think the PlayStation 5's late 2020 launch will be delayed by the coronavirus outbreak, but it will produce fewer units of its next-gen console compared to the PS4, according to Bloomberg. The company expects the new console's high specs to result in a higher price tag, which will diminish demand from early adopters.

The COVID-19 pandemic apparently forced Sony to change its PS5 promotion plans, but hasn't impacted its production capacity. It plans shipments of 5 million to 6 million units through March 2021, compared to 7.5 million PS4 units in the two quarters following its November 2013 launch, Bloomberg noted.

The PS5 console itself hasn't been shown, but Sony revealed its specs last month and introduced the world to its DualSense controller last week. Mass production of the console is scheduled for June, Bloomberg reported, so it's likely the official reveal will happen then.

We don't know how much the PS5 or competitor Microsoft's Xbox Series X will cost yet, but Bloomberg previously reported that the PS5 costs $450 to manufacture.

Sony didn't respond to a request for comment.