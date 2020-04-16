Sony PlayStation

Sony doesn't think the PS5's late 2020 launch will be delayed due to the coronavirus outbreak, but will produce fewer units of its next-gen console compared to PS4, according to Bloomberg. It expects the new console's high specs to result in a higher price tag, which will diminish demand from early adopters.

The COVID-19 pandemic apparently forced Sony to change its PS5 promotion plans, but hasn't impacted its production capacity. It plans shipments of five to six million units through March 2021, compared to 7.5 million PS4s in the two quarters following its November 2013 launch, Bloomberg noted.

The PS5 console itself hasn't been shown, but Sony revealed its specs last month and introduced the world to its DualSense controller last week. Mass production of the console is scheduled for June, Bloomberg reported, so it's likely the official reveal will happen then.

We don't know how much the PS5 or competitor Microsoft's Xbox Series X will cost yet, but Bloomberg previously reported that PS5 costs $450 to manufacture.

Sony didn't immediately respond to a request for comment.