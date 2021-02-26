PS5 storage upgrades reportedly coming this summer

Dan Ackerman/CNET

Sony's PlayStation 5 came out in November with promises of options to increase the console's storage later in the future. A new report says an upgrade might be coming soon.

Support for more storage space for the PS5 may happen this summer, according to a report from Bloomberg Friday. The firmware update will reportedly allow for bigger SSD drives to be used as well as let the system's cooling fans run at a higher speed to prevent any overheating. The PS5 comes with an internal 825GB custom hard drive, but only 667GB is available for storing games and other data.

Sony didn't immediately respond to a request for comment.

More info to come.