PS5 showcase event is happening Wednesday

Sony may reveal the next-gen PlayStation price and release date, since Microsoft has done so with its Xbox Series X and Series S.

We're getting "one more look" at the PS5's launch games, but hopefully we'll also get our first look at the console's release date and price.

A PlayStation 5 "digital showcase" is coming Wednesday, to show more of the games coming to the next-gen console, Sony said early Saturday. It's likely the company will also reveal the PS5's price and release date, after its rival Microsoft did with the Xbox Series X and Series S last week.

The livestream kicks off at 1 p.m. PT (4 p.m. ET/9 p.m. BST/ 6 a.m. Thursday AEST) on YouTube and Twitch, and will last around 40 minutes.

"Before PlayStation 5 launches this holiday, we wanted to give you one more look at some of the great games coming to PS5 at launch (and beyond!)," the company wrote in its blog post.

The livestream will be embedded here as soon as it's available.

