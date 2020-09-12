PS5 showcase event is happening Wednesday

Sony

A PlayStation 5 "digital showcase" is coming Wednesday, to show more of the games coming to the next-gen console, Sony said early Saturday. It's likely the company will also reveal the PS5's price and release date, after its rival Microsoft did with the Xbox Series X and Series S last week.

The livestream kicks off at 1 p.m. PT (4 p.m. ET/9 p.m. BST/ 6 a.m. Thursday AEST) on YouTube and Twitch, and will last around 40 minutes.

PlayStation 5 Showcase broadcasts live this Wednesday at 1pm Pacific Time: https://t.co/W4gkVp7pdv pic.twitter.com/Nn33RT0yki — PlayStation (@PlayStation) September 12, 2020

"Before PlayStation 5 launches this holiday, we wanted to give you one more look at some of the great games coming to PS5 at launch (and beyond!)," the company wrote in its blog post.

The livestream will be embedded here as soon as it's available.