PS5 restock updates: Updates from Amazon, Best Buy, GameStop, Target, Walmart and more retailers

It's an understatement to say that Sony's PlayStation 5, recently named the fastest-selling console in US history, has been hard to procure. But after months of low inventory at Amazon, Best Buy, GameStop, Walmart and even Sony itself, there is some good news -- restocks at these major retailer stores are finally happening on a frequent basis. And months of frantic clicking and "sold out" messages have given way to strategy, so we can share some ways to improve your chances of scoring a PS5 console.

Our first tip: Don't wait until you find out about a PlayStation inventory drop. Check the stores' inventory links yourself daily or even multiple times a day. (We've got them all lined up below.) If you do happen upon some PS5 availability, use as many web browsers and devices as you can. On a desktop, for example, you could open the retailer's page in Chrome, Firefox and Edge. Then you could do likewise on your phone and tablet. It's like with lottery tickets: The more you have, the better your chances of winning.

If you're starting to crack and considering buying a PS5 right now, you can do so, but at the cost of an obscene markup on sites like and . On eBay, for example, we've seen PS5s priced well over $1,000. At this point, we still think it's worth it to wait it out and get the console at sticker price.

The PS5 is available in two versions: There's a $500 model with a Blu-ray drive and an otherwise identical $400 digital-only version with no disc slot. At this point, people are happy to get their hands on either one, but if you don't have a library of optical discs -- for Blu-ray movies, used games or old PS4 games -- CNET recommends that you go with the $400 version.

Remember to check back here for news and updates on new PS5 availability. You can also browse all the major retailers to see their restock status. The list below has links to the PS5 product pages at each store.

PS5 restock possibilities

You can check out Amazon's page for the $400 Digital Edition via the button below, or, if you'd rather, get in line for the PS5 with Blu-ray for $500.

You can check inventory on the $400 Digital Edition at Walmart by clicking the button below, or you can try to snag the pricier PS5 with Blu-ray for $500.

GameStop has pages for both the $400 Digital Edition (click the button below) as well as the pricier PS5 with Blu-ray for $500. You can also buy a full range of PS5 accessories from GameStop like the Pulse 3D wireless headset for $100.

Target offers the PS5 with Blu-ray for $500 in addition to the PS5 Digital Edition, which you can find by clicking the button below.

Best Buy is offering the PS5 with Blu-ray for $500 as well as the $400 Digital Edition (which you can find by clicking the button below). The retailer is also offering a slew of accessories on its PS5 landing page.

OK, you've exhausted all of the online and brick-and-mortar retailers, and you've decided you're willing to pay upward of a $300 markup to get this puppy soon. As your friends, we have to tell you: Don't do it. But if you don't want to listen to us, you might want to check out StockX, an eBay alternative that made its name in the secondary market for sneakers and designer clothing. Last time we checked, prices for the PS5 were hovering just above $700.

If you've decided you simply can't wait another moment for Sony to get its act together and flood the market with inventory, eBay is a shortcut to getting your own PS5 right now. That said, let me reiterate our advice: No PS5 is worth spending hundreds over list price, and that's exactly what you'll have to do if you buy from an eBay reseller. The average PS5 price on eBay is about $900.

This story is regularly updated with the latest PS5 stock news.

