PS5 restock updates for Best Buy, Walmart, GameStop, Amazon, Target and more

It's still early in the new year, and gamers everywhere are hoping that 2021 will give them a better shot at getting a PS5 than they had last year. As we all saw, 2020 wasn't kind to gamers; since the console's release on Nov. 12, it has been sold out everywhere as a matter of course. Despite a number of inventory drops at major retailers, few people have actually managed to claim a console since ordinary users have had to compete with bots and resellers. Right now the only consoles you can buy are marked up to obscene levels at reseller sites like and , often two or more times their retail value of $400 or $500 (depending upon which model you want).

Dan Ackerman/CNET

Twitter might be a good resource to check on restock news, but even that platform has been quiet on the subject of large inventory drops recently; instead, retailers seem to be shifting to a policy of more frequent, small drops that sell out rapidly and without much online fanfare. Either way, it'll be a while before inventory is easy to find. But we'll be keeping an eye out for restocks nonetheless and will update this article when it looks like you might be able to score a PS5.

The PS5 is available in two versions: a $500 model with Blu-ray, and an otherwise identical $400 digital-only version without a disc slot. At this point, people are happy to get their hands on either one, but if you don't have a library of optical discs -- for Blu-ray movies, used games or old PS4 games -- we recommend you go with the $400 version.

Read more at GameSpot: Latest PS5 news and complete coverage

Remember to check back here for news and updates on new PS5 availability. You can also browse all the major retailers to see what their restock status is: The list below has links to the PS5 product pages at each store.

PS5 restock possibilities

Best Buy is offering the PS5 with Blu-ray for $500 as well as the $400 Digital Edition (which you can find by clicking the button below). The retailer is also offering a slew of accessories on its PS5 landing page.

You can check out Amazon's page for the $400 Digital Edition via the button below, or, if you'd rather, get in line for the PS5 with Blu-ray for $500.

You can check inventory on the $400 Digital Edition at Walmart by clicking the button below, or you can try to snag the pricier PS5 with Blu-ray for $500.

GameStop will offer both the $400 Digital Edition (click the button below) as well as the pricier PS5 with Blu-ray for $500. Expect to also be able to buy a full range of PS5 accessories from GameStop like the Pulse 3D wireless headset for $100.

Target will be offering the PS5 with Blu-ray for $500 in addition to the PS5 Digital Edition, which you can find by clicking the button below.

OK, you've exhausted all of the online and brick-and-mortar retailers, and you've decided you're willing to pay upward of a $300 markup to get this puppy soon. As your friends, we have to tell you: Don't do it. But if you don't want to listen to us, you might want to check out StockX, an eBay alternative that made its name in the secondary market for sneakers and designer clothing. Last time we checked, prices for the PS5 were hovering around $700.

More PS5 coverage

Now playing: Watch this: PS5 review: full breakdown of all the new features

First published last year. Regularly updated with the latest PS5 stock news.

CNET's Cheapskate scours the web for great deals on tech products and much more. For the latest deals and updates, follow the Cheapskate on Facebook and Twitter. Find more great buys on the CNET Deals page and check out our CNET Coupons page for the latest promo codes from Best Buy, Walmart, Amazon and more. Questions about the Cheapskate blog? Find the answers on our FAQ page.