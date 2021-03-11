PS5 restock: Latest updates at Amazon, Best Buy, GameStop, Sony, Walmart

Yesterday brought yet another chance to join the Sony store queue for a shot at the PlayStation 5, but as always it meant a long wait and, for most, a sad outcome. Today, we might see it at Target, or GameStop, or who knows where? The song remains the same: Keep checking for new stock, and when you see your shot, try jumping into the queue on multiple devices and in multiple browsers.

On the other hand, if you can't wait another minute, your only option right now is to pay obscene markups on sites like and . On eBay, for example, we've seen the PS5 priced well over $1,000. The console has been otherwise virtually impossible to find, with at least one person waiting in line for 36 hours to snag one at a California GameStop.

These days, Twitter is a popular source to check for restock news, even though we're seeing fewer high-profile inventory drops. Instead, retailers seem to be shifting to a policy of smaller, more frequent drops that sell out rapidly and without much online fanfare.

The PS5 is available in two versions: There's a $500 model with a Blu-ray drive and an otherwise identical $400 digital-only version with no disc slot. At this point, people are happy to get their hands on either one, but if you don't have a library of optical discs -- for Blu-ray movies, used games or old PS4 games -- CNET recommends that you go with the $400 version.

In any event, it'll be a while before a PS5 is easy to find. But I'll be keeping an eye out for restocks nonetheless and will update this article when it looks like you might be able to score a PS5 for yourself.

Remember to check back here for news and updates on new PS5 availability. You can also browse all the major retailers to see their restock status. The list below has links to the PS5 product pages at each store.

Best Buy is offering the PS5 with Blu-ray for $500 as well as the $400 Digital Edition (which you can find by clicking the button below). The retailer is also offering a slew of accessories on its PS5 landing page.

You can check out Amazon's page for the $400 Digital Edition via the button below, or, if you'd rather, get in line for the PS5 with Blu-ray for $500.

You can check inventory on the $400 Digital Edition at Walmart by clicking the button below, or you can try to snag the pricier PS5 with Blu-ray for $500.

GameStop will offer both the $400 Digital Edition (click the button below) as well as the pricier PS5 with Blu-ray for $500. Expect to also be able to buy a full range of PS5 accessories from GameStop like the Pulse 3D wireless headset for $100.

Target will be offering the PS5 with Blu-ray for $500 in addition to the PS5 Digital Edition, which you can find by clicking the button below.

OK, you've exhausted all of the online and brick-and-mortar retailers, and you've decided you're willing to pay upward of a $300 markup to get this puppy soon. As your friends, we have to tell you: Don't do it. But if you don't want to listen to us, you might want to check out StockX, an eBay alternative that made its name in the secondary market for sneakers and designer clothing. Last time we checked, prices for the PS5 were hovering just below $700.

If you've decided you simply can't wait another moment for Sony to get its act together and flood the market with inventory, eBay is a shortcut to getting your own PS5 right now. That said, let me reiterate our advice: No PS5 is worth spending hundreds over list price, and that's exactly what you'll have to do if you buy from an eBay reseller. The average PS5 price on eBay is about $900.

