PS5 restock is live at Sony Direct, get in line now

James Phelan/CNET

The PlayStation 5 is like the Xbox Series X in one way: It's extremely hard to find right now. For anyone currently trying, Sony Direct has a queue forming to buy the system; it started at around 1 PT (4:00 p.m. ET) today, Wed., March 10. Head over there, wait and hope for the best. Be aware, though, that even if you're lucky enough to make it to the front of the queue, you must have a PSN account to make a purchase -- so get your info ready while you wait.

