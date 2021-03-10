$1.9 trillion stimulus bill approval Stimulus check possible arrival Asus ROG Phone 5 iPhone 12 Mini AMD Radeon RX 6800 and 6800 XT restocks Google Doodle honors mask pioneer
PS5 restock is live at Sony Direct, get in line now

Maybe you'll get lucky this time!

Today may be your lucky day. 

The PlayStation 5 is like the Xbox Series X in one way: It's extremely hard to find right now. For anyone currently trying, Sony Direct has a queue forming to buy the system; it started at around 1 PT (4:00 p.m. ET) today, Wed., March 10. Head over there, wait and hope for the best. Be aware, though, that even if you're lucky enough to make it to the front of the queue, you must have a PSN account to make a purchase -- so get your info ready while you wait. 

Looking for other PS5 options? Check our PS5 restock page.

