PS5 restock Spotify Stream On Microsoft Word to get text predictions Diablo II: Resurrected NASA Perseverance Mars rover $1,400 stimulus check formula
CNET editors pick the products and services we write about. When you buy through our links, we may get a commission.

PS5 restock hits Sony Direct at 2:30 p.m. PT: Get in line now

Maybe you'll get lucky this time!

,
Listen
- 00:31
PS5

Today may be your lucky day. 

 James Phelan/CNET

The PlayStation 5 is like the Xbox Series X in one way: It's extremely hard to find right now. For anyone currently trying, Sony Direct has a queue forming to buy the system; it started at 2:30 p.m. PT (5:30 p.m. ET) today, Monday, Feb. 22. Head over there, wait and hope for the best. Be aware, though, that even if you're lucky enough to make it to the front of the queue, you must have a PSN account to make a purchase -- so get your info ready while you wait. 

See at Sony Direct (Disc PS5)
See at Sony Direct (Digital PS5)

Looking for other PS5 options? Check our PS5 restock page.

Now playing: Watch this: Essential PlayStation 5 launch accessories
9:16