PS5 restock hits Sony Direct at 2:30 p.m. PT: Get in line now

James Phelan/CNET

The PlayStation 5 is like the Xbox Series X in one way: It's extremely hard to find right now. For anyone currently trying, Sony Direct has a queue forming to buy the system; it started at 2:30 p.m. PT (5:30 p.m. ET) today, Monday, Feb. 22. Head over there, wait and hope for the best. Be aware, though, that even if you're lucky enough to make it to the front of the queue, you must have a PSN account to make a purchase -- so get your info ready while you wait.

