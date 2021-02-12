Impeachment trial Day 4 Third stimulus check: 2 timelines Rebecca Black's Friday remix Super Mario 3D World Chinese Lunar New Year PS5 restock The Mandalorian, Star Wars oust actress
PS5 restock hits Sony Direct at 2 p.m. PT: Get in line now (Update: Sold out)

Maybe you'll get lucky this time!

PS5

Today may be your lucky day. 

Update: As expected, inventory disappeared fast -- in less than half an hour, as it turns out. We'll let you know about the next restock, and hopefully you'll have better luck then. 

The PlayStation 5 is like the Xbox Series X in one way: It's extremely hard to find right now. For anyone still trying, Sony Direct has a queue forming to buy the system; it started at 2 p.m. PT (5 p.m. ET) today, Friday, February 12. Head over there, wait and hope for the best. Be aware, though, that even if you're lucky enough to make it to the front of the queue, you must have a PSN account to make a purchase -- so get your info ready while you wait. 

See at Sony Direct (Disc PS5)
See at Sony Direct (Digital PS5)

Looking for other PS5 options? Check our PS5 restock page.

