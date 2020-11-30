PS5 restock at Adorama for Cyber Monday 2020? Check inventory at GameStop, Best Buy, Walmart, Amazon and Target, too

Holiday Gift Guide 2020

Will online retailer Adorama have the PS5 on Cyber Monday? That's the implication of two tweets that are causing a stir in the gaming community. First, Adorama teased that fans should "watch online at 11am ET" on Monday. Now, the retailer has followed up with details:

🎮 Limited stock

🎮 Bundles only

🎮 11am ET https://t.co/dZ6O98fUGg — Adorama #CreateNoMatterWhat (@adorama) November 30, 2020

Does that mean the PS5, Xbox or both? It's unclear, but with that time rapidly approaching, we'll know soon.

Looking for Cyber Monday PS5 options at retailers like GameStop, Walmart, Best Buy and Amazon? Read on for the earlier version of this story.

How much are you willing to spend for PS5 for Cyber Monday week? $600? $800? $1,000? That's how much it'll cost you right now if you go to sites like like and , where resellers are selling new PlayStation 5 at a markup far above its $399 to $499 retail price. The console has been all but impossible to find since its Nov. 12 launch, with at least one person waiting in line for 36 hours to snag one at a California GameStop.

If you can't pay a double premium and can't wait in line at a mini mall, your best option may be to keep watching Twitter: A few retailers, like Walmart and Antonline, have used the social network to keep customers informed about inventory drops. But your other option is to regularly check this page: This is the quick way to check inventory at major online retailers like Best Buy, Walmart, Amazon, GameStop and Target.

The PS5 is available in two versions: a $500 model with Blu-ray, and an otherwise identical $400 digital-only version without a disc slot. At this point, people are happy to get their hands on either one, but if you don't have a library of optical discs -- for Blu-ray movies, used games or old PS4 games -- we recommend you go with the $400 version.

Right now, there's no indication of inventory at any of the major retailers, so your chances of scoring a console are not, shall we say, encouraging. But check below to see if the PS5 happens to be in stock at any of these major retailers.

Read more at GameSpot: Latest PS5 news and complete coverage

As noted above, Adorama is promising an inventory drop at 11 a.m. ET today. We think this will include PS5 bundles. Time will tell.

PS5 restock possibilities for Cyber Monday 2020





You can check out Amazon's page for the $400 Digital Edition via the button below, or, if you'd rather, get in line for the PS5 with Blu-ray for $500.

Best Buy is offering the PS5 with Blu-ray for $500 as well as the $400 Digital Edition (which you can find by clicking the button below). The retailer is also offering a slew of accessories on its PS5 landing page.

You can check inventory on the $400 Digital Edition at Walmart by clicking the button below, or you can try to snag the pricier PS5 with Blu-ray for $500.

GameStop will offer both the $400 Digital Edition (click the button below) as well as the pricier PS5 with Blu-ray for $500. Expect to also be able to buy a full range of PS5 accessories from GameStop like the Pulse 3D wireless headset for $100.

Target will be offering the PS5 with Blu-ray for $500 in addition to the PS5 Digital Edition, which you can find by clicking the button below.

OK, you've exhausted all of the online and brick-and-mortar retailers, and you've decided you're willing to pay upwards of a $300 markup to get this puppy by Christmas. As your friend, we have to tell you: Don't do it. But if you don't want to listen to us, you might want to check out StockX, an eBay alternative that made its name in the secondary market for sneakers and designer clothing. Last time we checked, prices for the PS5 were hovering around $820.

First published earlier in the year. Updated with the latest news about the PS5.

