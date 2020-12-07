PS5 restock alerts: Get inventory updates for GameStop, Best Buy, Walmart, Amazon and Target

Holiday Gift Guide 2020

Trying to get your own PS5? If you weren't already aware, I have some bad news for you: The PlayStation 5, Sony's next-generation console, is virtually impossible to find anywhere, in stores or online. The console debuted nearly a month ago, and right now the only PS5s you can buy are marked up to obscene prices on reseller sites like eBay and StockX, often several times their retail value of $400 or $500 (depending upon which model you want).

Gamers are understandably desperate for any news about retailers restocking the console -- after all, it has to happen sooner or later -- and Twitter has been serving as ground zero for rumors and speculation. But how trustworthy are the tweets? Just today, @PS5RestockNews "confirmed" tht there will be a PS5 drop this week:

Confirmed:



We will see anther PS direct this week! They will drop many this week and next week to arrive before Christmas! BE READY. #PS5 — PS5 Restock News (@PS5RestockNews) December 7, 2020

That's encouraging, but it's impossible to say if it's credible. The only tweets that we'd wholeheartedly trust are ones from the retailers themselves; Walmart and Antonline, for example, have used Twitter in recent weeks to keep customers informed about inventory drops, so we're keeping our eyes on their accounts.

So what's a gamer to do? Follow the news on Twitter if you're so inclined. It's a good source for instant updates and you might get lucky. But we're also keeping you up to date on what retailers like Best Buy, Walmart, Amazon, GameStop and Target are planning right here.

Just a reminder: The PS5 is available in two versions: a $500 model with Blu-ray, and an otherwise identical $400 digital-only version without a disc slot. At this point, people are happy to get their hands on either one, but if you don't have a library of optical discs -- for Blu-ray movies, used games or old PS4 games -- we recommend you go with the $400 version.

PS5 restock possibilities

You can check out Amazon's page for the $400 Digital Edition via the button below, or, if you'd rather, get in line for the PS5 with Blu-ray for $500.

Best Buy is offering the PS5 with Blu-ray for $500 as well as the $400 Digital Edition (which you can find by clicking the button below). The retailer is also offering a slew of accessories on its PS5 landing page.

You can check inventory on the $400 Digital Edition at Walmart by clicking the button below, or you can try to snag the pricier PS5 with Blu-ray for $500.

GameStop will offer both the $400 Digital Edition (click the button below) as well as the pricier PS5 with Blu-ray for $500. Expect to also be able to buy a full range of PS5 accessories from GameStop like the Pulse 3D wireless headset for $100.

Target will be offering the PS5 with Blu-ray for $500 in addition to the PS5 Digital Edition, which you can find by clicking the button below.

OK, you've exhausted all of the online and brick-and-mortar retailers, and you've decided you're willing to pay upwards of a $300 markup to get this puppy by Christmas. As your friend, we have to tell you: Don't do it. But if you don't want to listen to us, you might want to check out StockX, an eBay alternative that made its name in the secondary market for sneakers and designer clothing. Last time we checked, prices for the PS5 were hovering around $970.

First published earlier in the year. Updated with the latest news about the PS5.

