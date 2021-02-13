Zack Snyder's Justice League trailer Trump acquitted by Senate in second impeachment trial Bachelor host Chris Harrison to step aside 'for a period of time' Tesla invests $1.5B in Bitcoin Third stimulus check: 2 timelines Super Mario 3D World
PS5 price: What Sony's new console really costs you

The PlayStation 5 may list for as little as $400, but if you really want to own one right now, try doubling that. Here's what you need to know about PS5 pricing.

Conventional wisdom holds that the PlayStation 5 is priced at $400 or $500, depending upon which model you purchase. The "standard" PS5 with the Blu-Ray drive sells for $500, and there's a nearly identical digital-only version that lacks an optical drive and sells for a more modest $400 (though even that pales in comparison to the downright thrifty $300 Xbox Series S). But it's hard to make that argument when the PS5 has been sold out for three months at those prices, and the only real marketplace for the console routinely sees prices two or three times higher. 

Resellers across the internet have been snapping up Sony's next-gen console using bots that can complete transactions far faster than any human. Some retailers have started to crack down on these reseller bots, but they remain a menace and have prevented many people from getting consoles at launch and during subsequent retailer restocks. Regardless, these consoles are being resold at a premium. Right now on eBay, for example, it's possible to find the PS5 bundled with one or two accessories selling for as little as $650 or as much as $1,500. 

010-playstation-5.png
Sony

We've been dispensing the same advice for months now: No console, not even the PS5, is worth spending hundreds over retail. That's especially true with so little content available that's specifically optimized for the PS5. We suggest that you keep playing your PS4 for a few more months until a meaningful amount of inventory arrives at retailers later this year. 

In the meantime, PS5 restocks do in fact happen, and gamers with fast reaction times have managed to snag a console. We are keeping an eye on inventory drops and let you know when one is imminent -- be sure to check out our PS5 restock status article for more details. Below, you can find a list of all the major retailers (and a couple of reputable resellers) to help you get your own console. 

Retailers restocking the PS5

Amazon

$400-$500

Amazon sells the Digital Edition for $400 (see the button below). Alternately, the PS5 with Blu-ray sells for $500.

See at Amazon

Best Buy

$400-$500

Best Buy is selling the PS5 with Blu-ray for $500. You can also get the $400 Digital Edition (which you can find by clicking the button below).

See at Best Buy

GameStop

$400-$500

GameStop offers both the Digital Edition ($400, click the button below) and the PS5 with Blu-ray for $500.

See at GameStop

Walmart

$400-$500

Walmart offers the Digital Edition for $400 (click the button below) plus the PS5 with Blu-ray for $500.

See at Walmart

Target

$400-$500

Target offers the PS5 with Blu-ray for $500 in addition to the PS5 Digital Edition for $400, which you can find by clicking the button below.

See at Target

eBay

$650 and up

To be clear, we recommend waiting for inventory to appear at retail. But if you need a PS5 right now, we haven't seen one on eBay for under $650. The average price on eBay appears to be about $800. 

See at eBay

StockX

$700 and up

If you've decided you're willing to pay hundreds over list price to get a console now, you might want to check out StockX. Right now, it appears that $700 is the least you can spend on a PS5, and prices go substantially higher. 

See at StockX

This article is updated regularly with the latest PS5 stock and pricing news.

