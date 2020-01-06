PS5 unveils logo, confirms holiday 2020 release

Sarah Tew/CNET

After a long build, Sony still didn't show off the much anticipated new PS5 at CES. Instead, it showed us the logo. It isn't shocking, but it's pretty sweet. Sony changed the 4 to a 5, and... it's rounder? Sony confirmed a holiday 2020 release date for the new console. Instead of showing the new physical hardware, it confirmed a number of other exciting specs, but specs we already knew about, such as 3D audio support and an SSD hard drive for faster load times.

Sony's announcement comes on the heels of the debut of the Xbox Series X. Microsoft unveiled its new console -- the main competitor to the PS5 -- at the Gaming Awards in December. Sony had previously laid out some details of the PS5, like the solid state hard drive and the holiday 2020 release date, but Microsoft's announcement obviously raised the stakes. Like the PS5, the Series X will go on sale in time for the 2020 holidays and has similarly impressive hardware.

While I was hoping we'd see the PS5 on Monday, we might not have to wait much longer for the official announcement. Sony first debuted the PS4 in February at the company's own event, so we might have something similar to look forward to in a month.