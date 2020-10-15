PS5 lets you upload voice chats to report abuse

Sony

We've just seen what the PS5 user interface looks like, but Sony is also adding a way to report abuse when you're playing online on its next-gen console. You can upload a recording of your voice chat to the company for moderation, as revealed by a PS4 software update on Wednesday.

"Please be aware voice chats in parties may be recorded and sent to us by other users," it said in a Party Safety note. "By participating in voice chats, you agree to your voice being recorded."

This, and a pop-up when people created parties, caused some concern that Sony would be listening in on chats, so the company clarified matters in its PlayStation Blog.

"Voice chat recording for moderation is a feature that will be available on PS5 when it launches, and will enable users to record their voice chats on PS5 and submit them for moderation review," it said in a post. "The pop up you're seeing on PS4 right now is to let you know that when you participate in a chat with a PS5 user (post-launch), they may submit those recordings from their PS5 console to SIE."

So it isn't quite the privacy nightmare it appeared to be at first glance -- PS5 players will just be able to tell Sony if their fellow gamers' comments get out of hand while playing multiplayer.

