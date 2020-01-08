Sarah Tew/CNET

CES 2020

In one of the biggest flexes of the week, after a long buildup, Sony still didn't show off the much anticipated new PS5 at CES. Instead, it showed us the logo. It isn't a shocking design, to say the least. Sony changed the 4 to a 5, and... it's rounder? Sony also confirmed a holiday 2020 release date for the new console, and instead of showing the new physical hardware, it confirmed a number of other exciting specs. But like the logo reveal, the specs were pretty unsurprising; we already knew about most of them, such as 3D audio support and a solid-state drive for faster load times.

Sony's announcement comes on the heels of the debut of the Xbox Series X. Microsoft unveiled its new console -- the main competitor to the PS5 -- at the Gaming Awards in December. Sony had previously laid out some details of the PS5, like the SSD and the holiday 2020 release date, but Microsoft's announcement obviously raised the stakes. Like the PS5, the Series X will go on sale in time for the 2020 holidays and has similarly impressive hardware. Here's how the PS5 will compare to the Xbox Series X, based on what we know now.

While I was hoping we'd see the PS5 on Monday, we might not have to wait much longer for the official announcement. Sony first debuted the PS4 in February at the company's own event, so we might have something similar to look forward to in a month.

