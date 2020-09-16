PS5 gets a PlayStation Plus Collection of classics

Sony/Screenshot by Lori Grunin/CNET

At Wednesday's PS5 showcase, in which Sony finally revealed pricing and availability details for its upcoming PS5 and PS5 Digital consoles, the company also unveiled the PlayStation Plus Collection, a bunch of the best PS4 games. Available at launch as part of the PS Plus subscription service, it means you have something to play on Day 1, especially if you've bought the digital-only console and all your old games are on optical discs.

Now playing: Watch this: PS5 PlayStation Plus Collection of games revealed

Games in the collection -- pretty much all stone-cold classics -- include:

The games will all be available at no extra cost for subscribers to PS Plus, Sony's online service, which currently costs $9.99 (£6.99, AU$12) a month or $60 (£50, AU$80) a year.

The PlayStation 5 launches on Nov. 12, starting at $400 (£360).

