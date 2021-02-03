Amazon CEO stepping down Golden Globes 2021 nominations 2021 Ford F-150 Raptor reveal Super Bowl 2021 ads Next stimulus check 'targets' payments SpaceX Starship SN9 explodes Reddit and GameStop: What's next
PS5 game sale: 5 discounted titles on the PlayStation Store to buy now

Up to 75% off some great PlayStation 5 games, including Assassin's Creed Valhalla.

Do you own a PlayStation 5? Congratulations, you won the 21st century Hunger Games contest that is procuring a next-gen gaming console. A new sale on the PlayStation Store -- the Critic's Choice sale -- has a number of excellent PlayStation games discounted. The majority, of course, are on the PS4. But there are a few next-gen jewels in there too. Here are our picks. 

Assassin's Creed Valhalla

You save: $20
Ubisoft

Assassin's Creed Valhalla was one of the biggest games of 2020's holiday season and now it's discounted for both PlayStation 4 and PlayStation 5 owners. The game has been criticized for having a plodding start, but lauded for the huge world, interesting characters and in-depth combat that comes after those slower first hours. 

It recieved an 8/10 on GameSpot, our sister site and is $40 until Feb. 17.

$40 at PlayStation Store

Mortal Kombat 11 Ultimate

You save: $24
Warner Bros.

Everyone needs a fighter in their life. Mortal Kombat 11 recieved high praise -- and a 9/10 score from GameSpot -- upon release in 2019. The Ultimate edition of the game is available for PS5, at a discounted price of $36 until Feb. 17, with improved 4K, faster loading times and, most importantly, more characters. 

Just so you know: One of those characters is Rambo.

$36 at PlayStation Store

Destiny 2: Legendary Edition

You save: $33
Activision Blizzard

Destiny 2 has been updated for PS5, bringing 60-frames-per-second gameplay. If you're new to Destiny 2, a squad-shooter that's likely to have an active user base for years to come, you can get the Legendary Edition for $47. That may sound like not so much of a discount, but that includes the original game and three DLC packs: Forsaken, Shadownkeep and Beyond Light

$47 at PlayStation Store

FIFA 21 Champion Edition

You save: $60
EA

Not much really needs to be said about FIFA 21. If you're the type of person who likes FIFA, then you need at least one FIFA game on any given console. Now is a good time to make that happen for PS5 owners. The PlayStation 5 edition of FIFA 21 Championship Edition is 75% off until Feb. 17.

$20 at PlayStation Store

Watch Dogs Legion

You save: $30
Ubisoft

Watch Dog Legion, Ubisoft's other holiday 2020 AAA title, is 50% off until Feb. 17. Watch Dogs doesn't have the name recognition of Assassin's Creed, it's no less worth playing. Legion takes place is a dystopian London, a tale of hacker-terrorism. If you'd rather explore an apocalyptic future over the ancient past, this is one worth checking out. 

$30 at PlayStation Store