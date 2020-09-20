PS5 file sizes revealed for Spider-Man: Miles Morales and Demon's Souls

Enlarge Image Insomniac Games

When FromSoftware's Demon's Souls hit the PlayStation 3 in 2009, it had a file size of 8.24 gigabytes. When the Demon's Souls remake launches alongside the PlayStation 5 on Nov. 12, it'll be... somewhat larger. According to a listing on Sony's PlayStation Direct site, Demon's Souls 2020 will take up 66GB of PS5 storage space.

It's one of two game listings that were updated with file sizes on the site over the weekend. There's also Spider-Man: Miles Morales Ultimate Launch Edition, which also includes 2018's Spider-Man, at a big ol' 105GB. With the PS4 Spider-Man weighing in at just over 47GB, that means Miles Morales alone will be around 57GB.

Now playing: Watch this: PS5 vs. Xbox Series X: Full comparison

While these are some big files, the above sizes aren't drastically bigger than the average PS4 or Xbox One game, which tend to be between 30GB and 50GB. There are also several current-generation games that exceed these sizes, including Red Dead Redemption 2 (89GB), Final Fantasy 7 Remake (90GB) and The Last of Us 2 (93GB).

Both the $400 digital-only PS5 and the $500 disc-playing variant have 825GB solid-state drives, less than the 1TB PS4 Pro. Both are available for preorder, but at the moment you'll need patience, timing and a lot of luck to secure one. Apologizing for the chaotic preorder process, Sony over the weekend said it would soon release more PS5s to retailers for preorder.

Thankfully, the PlayStation 5 will allow for expanded storage via off-the-shelf SSDs. By contrast, you'll need to buy Microsoft's own Expansion Card if you want to boost the memory of the Series X, which comes with 1TB of storage. The smaller Series S has 512GB of storage, and also supports memory expansion.