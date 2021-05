PlayStation

If you've been fortunate enough to track down a PS5 but the white controller isn't quite bold enough for you, more color options are coming. The DualSense will be available in Midnight Black and Cosmic Red next month around the world, PlayStation said in a blogpost Thursday.

The black one might remind you of the original PS4 controller from 2013, but the DualSense includes haptic feedback that the DualShock 4 didn't have.