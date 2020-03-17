PS5 details coming March 18

Sony

The PlayStation 5 is set for a release holiday 2020, but much of the system is still a mystery. Sony looks to remedy that with a video focusing on the new console's architecture.

The PlayStation maker tweeted Tuesday that it will have a "deep dive" into the PS5 at 12 p.m. ET/9 a.m. PT Wednesday. The video will be hosted by the system's lead architect Mark Cerny and shown at the PlayStation Blog.

Tomorrow at 9am Pacific Time, PS5 lead system architect Mark Cerny will provide a deep dive into PS5’s system architecture, and how it will shape the future of games.



This video was originally planned as a session for the Game Developers Conference according to the PlayStation Japanese Twitter account. Conference organizers canceled the event originally set to start Monday due to the coronavirus outbreak.

The first PS5 details came out last October with brief info about the system's hardware and controller. In February, Sony created the new console's website although no new info has been added since it went up.

Microsoft revealed the specs for its Xbox Series X Monday. According to leaks, the two new consoles will have similar hardware including AMD-made CPUs and GPUs along with solid-state drives.