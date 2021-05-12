Mass Effect Legendary Edition Colonial Pipeline PS5 restock update Ellen DeGeneres to end show Android 12 Stimulus check updates
PS5 bundles coming to GameStop today

They won't be cheap, but if you're looking for a PS5, this is your chance.

GameStop has a PS5 bundle with MLB The Show 21, Returnal, Hitman 3 and one additional controller for $770. There's also a PS5 bundle with MLB The Show 21, Returnal an extra controller and a $20 gift card for $730. They're not cheap, but it has a lot of gaming for the price. Hurry over to grab one before they sell out. 

See them at GameStop

Looking for other retailers? Check for PS5 restocks at other retailers here.

Good luck!

