PS5 bundles coming to GameStop today (Update: Sold out)

They won't be cheap, but if you're looking for a PS5, another drop like this could be your chance.

GameStop had two PlayStation 5 bundles today. Both were in excess of $700 as the video game retailer rarely sells PS5s on their own. It might be a week or two before we'll see another restock from GameStop. 

Looking for other retailers? Check for PS5 restocks at other retailers here.

Good luck!

