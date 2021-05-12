PS5 bundles coming to GameStop today (Update: Sold out)

GameStop had two PlayStation 5 bundles today. Both were in excess of $700 as the video game retailer rarely sells PS5s on their own. It might be a week or two before we'll see another restock from GameStop.

