PS5 bundles available right now at GameStop, stock very limited

GameStop is at it again. We just spotted two PS5 bundles available for preorder purchase, though as we've seen countless times, they won't last long.
How long? Every time inventory drops in at any store, it's generally gone within the hour. But at least you can try your luck. These are the two bundles:
PlayStation 5 Digital Edition with PS Plus System Bundle with $20 GameStop Gift Card: $600
PlayStation 5 Spider-Man Ultimate Edition and Call of Duty System Bundle with $20 GameStop Gift Card: $730
Looking for other retailers? Check for restocks at Amazon, GameStop and Target here.
Good luck!
