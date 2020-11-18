PS5 at Walmart by Black Friday? Check here to see if it's been restocked

Holiday Gift Guide 2020

So many people tried to order the PS5 on its Nov. 12 launch day that Walmart's site buckled under the traffic. Aside from steep markups on the secondary market, we haven't seen Sony's shiny new game console on sale since -- but that may change as we approach Black Friday. Walmart's big holiday sale event starts Wednesday, Nov. 25 at 4 p.m. PT (7 p.m. ET), and the company has put the PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X front and center in its online ad circular.

Walmart/Screenshot by CNET

Both are marked "online only," and Walmart stores are closed on Thanksgiving Day. Does that mean they'll actually be available to buy between Nov. 25 and Nov. 30 (Cyber Monday)? Your guess is as good as ours, but we'd keep an eye on Walmart's Twitter account and product pages (linked below), which have done a good job of noting when online sales windows will open. In the meantime, Walmart, like all retailers, is currently sold out of both the $400 digital-only PS5 and the $500 model with Blu-ray. (For such a time as it's relevant, we continue to advise that if you don't need the optical drive for games or movies, you should probably go with the $400 one.)

To make it a little easier to quickly get to the product page, we've linked to the Walmart product pages of both versions of the PS5 below. Looking for other retailers? Check for restocks at Amazon, GameStop and Target here.

Sony This is the less pricey Digital Edition, which has an 825GB SSD but lacks the optical drive. If you have a good broadband connection, your money is best spent right here.

Dan Ackerman/CNET The cream of the PlayStation crop, this console includes an 825GB SSD and Blu-ray optical drive.

