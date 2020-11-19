PS5 and Xbox Series X/S restock hits Walmart at 3 p.m. ET today

Holiday Gift Guide 2020

Walmart is at it again: The retailer is promising that all four big new game consoles -- both versions of the PS5, the Xbox Series X andthe Xbox Series S -- will be available on its site at 3 p.m. ET, noon PT today (Thursday, Nov. 19). As the retailer did in the run-up to launch day, Walmart shared the news about console availability via tweet, and has updated its product pages, too. The big question: Is its site any better prepared for the massive influx of traffic expected? So many people tried to order the PS5 on its launch day, Nov. 12, that Walmart's site buckled under the traffic.

‼️ Next Gen update ‼️ We’ll have more #PS5 & #XboxSeriesX available ONLINE only on Thursday, Nov. 19 at 3 PM ET. 🎉 — Walmart (@Walmart) November 18, 2020

Per our friends at GameSpot, all four versions will be available, namely the Xbox Series X, Xbox Series S, PS5 and PS5 Digital Edition. As the tweet says, this will be online only, so don't even bother trying to wait in line at a brick-and-mortar store.

Let's be real with each other for a moment: Your odds of snagging a console this week aren't great. We saw what happened at the launch, when the site shuddered under the load of fans trying to buy a console and most people went home empty-handed. We don't expect the situation to be dramatically better this time around, but at least a few of us should be able to snag a console. If you are one of the successful ones, please let us know in the comments.

To make it a little easier to quickly get to the product page at game time, as it were, we've linked to the Walmart product pages of all the consoles below. Looking for other retailers? Check for restocks at Amazon, GameStop and Target here.

Dan Ackerman/CNET The cream of the PlayStation crop, this console includes an 825GB SSD and Blu-ray optical drive. Read our PS5 review.

Sony This is the less pricey Digital Edition, which has the same specs as the more expensive one, including an 825GB solid-state drive, except that it lacks the optical drive. If you have a good broadband connection, your money is best spent right here. Read our PS5 review.

Andrew Hoyle/CNET This is Microsoft's top-of-the-line console equipped with four times the processing power of the Xbox One. It has a Blu-ray drive, 1TB of solid-state storage and can output in 4K resolution. Read our Xbox Series X review.

Andrew Hoyle/CNET This is a step-down from the $499 Xbox Series X. It plays all the same games, but it's capped at 1440p resolution, has half as much storage (500GB versus 1TB) and lacks the Series X's Blu-ray player. Read our Xbox Series S review.

