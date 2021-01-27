PS5 and Xbox Series X bundles coming to GameStop, stock very limited as usual

When GameStop isn't causing a stock market frenzy, it turns out... the retailer actually sells videogames! GameStop is expected to have various PS5 and Xbox Series X console bundles available today for online-only purchase. That's according to Twitter user @Wario64, who we've found to be very accurate in predicting these inventory updates.

The expected bundles include:

The PlayStation 5 with two controllers, a headset and a GameStop gift card for $630

The PlayStation 5 with two controllers, two games and a GameStop gift card for $760

The Xbox Series S with two controllers, a GamePass credit and a GameStop gift card for $425

The Xbox Series X with two controllers, a GamePass credit and a GameStop gift card for $625

As always, we don't know yet exactly when these will be available or how much inventory is available, but we definitely know they won't last long. Here's hoping you're able to get one.

Read more: Reddit and Elon Musk's GameStop stock rocket: This 'insane' 'Ponzi scheme' can't last

Looking for other retailers? Check for restocks at Amazon, GameStop and Target here.

Andrew Hoyle/CNET The Series S plays all the same games as the $499 Xbox Series X, but it's capped at 1440p resolution, has half as much storage (500GB versus 1TB) and lacks the Series X's Blu-ray player. It costs less and would be a good choice depending on your setup. This bundle includes a second controller and three months of Xbox Game Pass. Read our Xbox Series S review.

Andrew Hoyle/CNET This is Microsoft's top-of-the-line console equipped with four times the processing power of the Xbox One. It has a Blu-ray drive and 1TB of solid-state storage and can output in 4K resolution. The bundle adds a second controller and three months of Xbox Game Pass. Read our Xbox Series X review.

Dan Ackerman/CNET In addition to the console, you get Sackboy, Spider-Man Miles Morales, a gaming headset and the PS5 HD Camera. Read our PS5 review.

Sony This bundle includes two game controllers as well. Read our PS5 review.

Now playing: Watch this: PS5 vs. Xbox Series X: the ultimate comparison

CNET's deal team scours the web for great deals on tech products and much more. Find more great buys on the CNET Deals page and check out our CNET Coupons page for the latest promo codes from Best Buy, Walmart, Amazon and more. Questions about the Cheapskate blog? Find the answers on our FAQ page.