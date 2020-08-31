Bioware

The ability to play your old games on a next-generation console is a huge deal in those first few months after launch, when there aren't a whole lot of new games to justify the hundreds of dollars you spent on a shiny new machine. Sony and Microsoft clearly know this as the holiday 2020 launches of their PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X draw near, having both paid lip-service to backwards compatibility

The two companies have been battling in the console wars for generations -- Sony since 1994 and Microsoft since 2001 -- so they've both built up magnificent back catalogues filled with classics. Let's take a look at how much of each you'll be able to play on their upcoming consoles.

Sony

PS5

"PS5 has been designed to play PS4 games," PlayStation boss Jim Ryan told CNET in June. "We're going through the process with the publishers and developers testing that rather exhaustive library of over 4,000 games."

Sony's also required developers to make new PS4 games natively compatible with its next-gen console, and it's working on making older ones compatible as well.

"We're expecting backward compatible titles will run at a boosted frequency on PS5 so that they can benefit from higher or more stable frame rates and potentially higher resolutions," the company said in March.

The switch from spinning hard drive to solid-state storage should make them run faster than they did on PS4, so you won't be staring into the loading screen abyss as much as you do now.

You'll be able to use your current DualShock 4 controller to play those PS4 games, but you'll have to use the new DualSense for PS5 games. And it looks like PS5 will not be backwards compatible with PS3, PS2, or PS1 games.

Revisiting PlayStation's past?

If you want to play those dusty old original PlayStation, PS2 or PS3 discs, you're currently out of luck. Sony moved away from backwards compatibility after the initial batch of PS3s, and PS4 couldn't play any games from the older consoles -- so that 2008 copy of Metal Gear Solid 4 will remain on your shelf until the world goes cold.

It seems like this will be the case on PS5 as well. On Aug. 31, CNET sister site GameSpot highlighted a Ubisoft support page noting that backwards compatibility "will not be possible for PlayStation 3, PlayStation 2 or PlayStation games."

However, there are a few ways to access old games on PS4. There's a selection of you can buy on PlayStation Network, and Sony's $9.99 a month streaming service lets you access a massive library of PS2 and PS3 titles (along with a rotating selection of PS4 games -- these can be downloaded to your console).

Unfortunately, there's no easy way to access the massive library of original PlayStation, PSP or PS Vita games without tracking down the old hardware or a mini console. Sony would be wise to do whatever it takes to let us access every single game from its 25-year history on PS5, because its competitor is crushing them in that regard.

Microsoft

Xbox Series X

Microsoft has been much smarter about backwards compatibility -- it's promised the Xbox Series X will play original Xbox, Xbox 360 and Xbox One games when it comes out this November. That's four generations of games, stretching back to the first console's 2001 launch.

It doesn't include literally everything though -- Microsoft has a comprehensive list of the games that'll play on its upcoming console and only 39 games from the more than 1,000 in the original Xbox library are currently backwards compatible. And titles that require its defunct Kinect motion sensor won't work at all.

Old games will get a visual boost on the Series X, by adding high dynamic range graphics.

"Many of us in Team Xbox play on the Xbox Series X daily as our primary console and switching between generations is seamless," Jason Ronald, partner director of program management for the Xbox Platform Team, said in a May blog post. "By the time we launch this holiday, the team will have spent well over 200,000 hours ensuring your game library is ready for you to jump in immediately."

It may also reduce games' loading times and increase their frame rates, using the Series X hardware, and add the console's Quick Resume feature.

Maximizing your Xbox library

Microsoft also has a subscription service -- the $9.99 a month -- that'll get you access to a rotating library of older games. New Xbox exclusives also launch on the service, so you'll get Halo Infinite and other upcoming games the day they become available. The $15 Game Pass Ultimate option will also get you access to its xCloud streaming service from Sept. 15.

Unlike PS5, you'll have plenty of controller options no matter what generation of games you're playing -- the Series X controller will be compatible with Xbox One games, the Xbox One console itself and PC. You can also use your Xbox One controllers on your Series X.

This guide will be updated as we learn more about backwards compatibility on PS5 and Xbox Series X.