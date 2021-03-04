PS5 and Xbox Series X available today at Walmart, stock very limited (but you knew that)

Walmart is at it again. According to a company representative, the retailer will be selling both the Xbox Series X and the PS5 today on both its website and Walmart mobile app, but the sales will be staggered. The Xbox Series X inventory drop begins at 11:30 a.m. PT (2:30 p.m. ET). If you're more interested in the PS5, sales of that console begin at 12 p.m. PT (3:00 p.m. ET).

How long will they last? Every time inventory drops in at any store, it's generally gone within the hour. But at least you can try your luck.

Looking for other retailers? Check for restocks at Amazon, GameStop and Target here.

Andrew Hoyle/CNET This is Microsoft's top-of-the-line console equipped with four times the processing power of the Xbox One. It has a Blu-ray drive and 1TB of solid-state storage and can output in 4K resolution. Read our Xbox Series X review.

You can check inventory on the $400 Digital Edition at Walmart by clicking the button below, or you can also look at the less expensive PS5 Digital Edition.

