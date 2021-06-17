PS5 and Xbox Series restock happening at Walmart today

Andrew Hoyle/CNET

Walmart will restock its and consoles today at 12 p.m. PT (3 p.m. ET). The nondisc version of the PS5 will be on sale for the standard price of $399 will likely sell out quickly. The Xbox Series X will be available through Microsoft's Xbox All Access program, which allows customers to buy a new system via a no-interest payment plan.

For the PS5, you can improve your odds by opening the store pages in multiple web browsers and on other devices (such as your PC, your phone and your tablet). You'll need to keep refreshing to get in right at noon PT. There will likely be some anti-bot protection you'll have to go through before you can buy the console.

As for the Xbox Series X, there is an Xbox All Access application to fill out. This will ask for personal info similar to taking out a credit card, which means your credit information will be pulled. The monthly payment for an Xbox Series X is $35 and it includes 24 months of Xbox Game Pass.

Available for the next restock

Good luck!

