PS5 and Xbox Series restock happening at Walmart today (Update: Sold out)

Andrew Hoyle/CNET

Walmart had both and consoles today, and both systems sold out quickly. There is no indication of when the next Walmart restock will happen, but the retailer's Deals for Days will compete with Amazon's Prime Day starting June 21. This could mean another restock might happen soon.

To improve your chances next time, try opening the store pages in multiple web browsers and on other devices (such as your PC, your phone and your tablet). You should also make a Walmart account beforehand in order to have your information ready to go.

Sold out

Looking for other retailers? Check for restocks at Amazon, GameStop and Target here.

More console buying advice

CNET's Cheapskate scours the web for great deals on tech products and much more. For the latest deals and updates, follow him on Facebook and Twitter. You can also sign up for deal texts delivered right to your phone. Find more great buys on the CNET Deals page and check out our CNET Coupons page for the latest Walmart discount codes, eBay coupons, Samsung promo codes and even more from hundreds of other online stores. Questions about the Cheapskate blog? Answers live on our FAQ page.