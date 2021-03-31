PS4, PS5 game discounts: PlayStation Store's huge Spring Sale now live

Enlarge Image Naughty Dog

A new season is as good as any other reason for a sale. The PlayStation Store's Spring Sale kicked off on Wednesday just as the northern hemisphere farewells winter, and Sony has put generous discounts -- often over 50%, sometimes up to 80% -- on a huge variety of games.

The sale notably includes games for both the PlayStation 4 and the PlayStation 5. (43% off), (25% off) (67% off), (33% off), (50% off) (25% off), (58% off) and (50% off) are all available on both platforms.

There's also a solid selection of PS4 classics to choose from. Below are some of our picks:

The Last of Us Part II ( )

Ghost of Tsushima ( )

Bloodborn Complete Edition ( )

BioShock: The Collection ( )

Civilization VI ( )

Red Dead Redemption 2 ( )

The Outer Worlds ( )

Overwatch: Legendary Edition ( )

Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order Deluxe Edition ( )

Resident Evil 2 ( )

Some of the games are discounted until April 15, others until April 29. You can find the full sale here.

So far, 2021 has been an unusually quiet year for video game releases. At this point last year, both Final Fantasy 7 Remake and Last of Us 2 were on the immediate horizon. The biggest releases of this year so far have been Super Mario World + Bowser's Fury and Hitman 3. Things are picking up though, with New Pokemon Snap, Resident Evil Village and Deathloop coming in the next few months.