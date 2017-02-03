Your Playstation 4 Pro is about to get Boost Mode

Enlarge Image Sarah Tew/CNET

A firmware update to Sony's Playstation 4 Pro may give some older games more pep.

Boost Mode, which will arrive in the version 4.50 firmware update for the PS4 and PS4 Pro, can speed up the frame rates and possibly load times on some titles that launched before the PS4 Pro.

"Games that have a variable frame rate may benefit from a higher frame rate, and load times may be shorter in some games too," a Sony spokesperson told CNET.

Revving up the GPU and CPU clock speed won't happen automatically; you'll have to activate the mode to get things going in the System menu.

Sony remained vague about exactly which titles would benefit, but it's probably safe to say Boost Mode won't apply to games that were specifically patched to add PS4 Pro support. Still, the feature could make favorites like Bloodborne and The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt a bit smoother to look at.

Though you might appreciate the feature, it may signal that game developers aren't going back to patch their old games for PS4 Pro in quite the numbers Sony had hoped. Originally, Sony told us that games would "play on PS4 Pro exactly as they do on the standard model of PS4 unless the game is patched to take advantage of the PS4 Pro capabilities."

In addition to Boost Mode, the 4.50 update -- which has no official launch date yet -- will add support for up to 8TB on an external storage drive (connected over USB 3.0), custom wallpapers and a more easily accessed quick menu. You can read about Sony's PS4 update, code-named Sasuke, here.

(Via The Verge)