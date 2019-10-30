PS4 is the second best-selling console of all time

Sarah Tew/CNET

Sony sold 2.8 million PS4 consoles in its second 2019 quarter, its earnings report revealed. Added to the 100 million console sales it announced in July, that brings it to 102.8 million.

That makes the PS4 the second best-selling console of all time, above the original PlayStation's 102.5 million and the Nintendo Wii's 101.6 million. However, the PS2 still holds the top-selling crown with a towering 155 million -- likely because it was one of the first affordable DVD players on the market and its backwards compatibility with its predecessor.

The PS3 never hit such dizzying heights -- it sold 87.4 million units.

With the PS5 on the horizon in 2020, it's unlikely that PS4 will beat the PS2. However, upcoming exclusives like Death Stranding, The Last of Us Part 2 and Ghost of Tsushima will keep gamers interested, at least until the backwards compatible PS5 hits.