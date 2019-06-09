PS4 games and consoles on sale for E3 2019: Check out Sony Days of Play deals

Sony

Sony won't be attending E3 this year, but that's not stopping the company from having a big ol' PlayStation sale concurrent with the show. Its third annual Days of Play sale started on Friday, June 7 at 5 p.m. PT and runs through Monday, June 17. There are serious discounts on consoles, accessories, memberships and more than 250 games. And some of the deals are big ones. (Note that Walmart is matching Sony's prices on a number of these deals.)

For example, NBA 2K19, which originally retailed for $50, is now a mere $3. Sony is also offering $20 off a membership to its PS Plus club, which gives you access to online multiplayer, game discounts and free games. A 12-month subscription, which usually costs $60, now costs $40.

And then there are the console deals: a $300 PS4 Days of Play Limited Edition (1TB) in Steel Black with PlayStation Shapes embossed in silver on the top surface and a $350 PS4 Pro in Jet Black.

But there are also killer prices on tons of games, including current and older PlayStation exclusives like Marvel's Spider-Man, God of War and Uncharted 4: A Thief's End.

We've rounded up some highlights below and included the link to the complete list of discounted titles at the bottom.

Remember:

Titles at Sony PlayStation Store links below are for the digital/downloadable versions of games.



Many of the games are also available on disc at the same prices at Walmart, Amazon and elsewhere, too.

If you're an Xbox owner, don't fret: Microsoft is having an E3 sale

Note that CNET may get a share of revenue from the sale of the products featured on this page.

Here are some highlights of the sale:

Limited Edition "Days of Play Blue" PlayStation 4 (1TB hard drive, matching Dualshock 4 controller) for $300

Jet Black PS4 Pro 1TB for $350

$20 off a PS Plus 12-month membership

Grand Theft Auto V: Premium Online Edition for $15 (save $20 or more)

PlayStation Exclusive: Marvel's Spider-Man for $20 (save $20)

PlayStation Exclusive: God of War for $20 (save $20)

PlayStation Exclusive: Uncharted 4: A Thief's End for $10 (save $10)

PlayStation Exclusive: Days Gone for $40 (save $20)

PlayStation Exclusive: The Last of Us Remastered for $10 (save $10)

NBA 2K19 for $3 (save $17)

(This one is considerably pricier at Walmart.)

See the complete list of games on sale at the PlayStation blog.

Upcoming E3 press conferences

Saturday, June 8

Sunday, June 9

Monday, June 10

Tuesday, June 11

Nintendo (livestream only) -- 9 a.m. PT (noon ET)

We'll be there

CNET will be on the ground, covering covering E3 2019 alongside our sister site, GameSpot. We'll update this page throughout the show as more games are announced.

Originally published June 6 at 4:46 p.m. PT.

Update June 8 at 7:28 a.m. PT: Confirmed that sale is now in effect at Playstation.com

Update June 7 at 7:11 a.m. PT: Added links to console deals and to Walmart deals.