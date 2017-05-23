Prynt Pocket shrinks in size, now comes in mint green

Imagine printing a Snapchat. That's kind of what the Prynt Case did.

Now, the new model is even smaller than the original, making the Polaroid for the Snapchat generation even easier to carry around.

The Prynt Pocket is a smartphone accessory that attaches to your phone and lets you instantly print out photos, including ones you've already taken. Each printed photo has a video attached to it, so that when you look at it through your phone in the Prynt app, you'll see the video play over the picture, like the moving images on the newspapers in Harry Potter.

Prynt

Available in gray, black and mint green, the Prynt Pocket can be purchased on Prynt's website and at Urban Outfitters for $150 (converts to about £115, AU$200.) It works with the iPhone 7, iPhone 7 Plus, iPhone SE, iPhone 6S, iPhone 6 Plus, iPhone 5S and iPhone 5. An Android-compatible model is expected later in 2017.