Online 'flaming' insurance introduced in Japan

Tomohiro Ohsumi, Getty Images

Ever felt the brute force of social media's scrutiny and ridicule? This insurance company wants to help.

Japanese company Sompo is offering "enjo" insurance (flaming insurance), reports Rocket News, which covers people and organisations against their name being marred online by mishaps or rumours.

Sompo will fork out money for the insured person/company to run media campaigns in their defense and to provide a platform for public apology if need be.

This kind of insurance also covers restaurants, fast-food and consumer products that may earn the scorn of the public for any poorly thought-out marketing schemes or less than favorable product launches.

It's the latest peculiar type of insurance to hit the market, but it's far from the strangest. Change of Heart insurance covers the cost of a wedding if either the bride or groom gets cold feet at the last minute, and Alien Abduction insurance is totally a thing.

Sompo's enjo insurance Premiums will be available up to ¥600,000 ($4,375) and cover up to ¥10,000,000 ($87,800).