Protect your privacy and save 84% with a subscription to Surfshark VPN

Surfshark

Even if you've never considered using a VPN in the past, now might be a good time to think about setting one up. Thanks to the pandemic, you're no doubt accessing the internet from home all day long, which begs the question: How well is your privacy protected? There is a slew of VPNs to choose from (including CNET's choice for the best three inexpensive VPNs), and Surfshark ranks among the best for both price and performance. Right now, you can get , or $69.84 in total. That's 84% off the regular price.

To get the deal, you need to apply discount code NETSHARK on the product page. When you first land on the page, you'll probably see a trio of deal including $1.99 per month for two years. Click under that deal where it says "Coupon applied" and replace the default coupon with NETSHARK. When you apply it, you should see the better deal.

Of the three cheap VPNs we recently wrote about, Surfshark is actually our favorite, located in a country outside of US intelligence-sharing agreements. It also offers superb performance, especially considering its rock-bottom price. There's very little here to complain about. How long will this deal last? I honestly don't know -- but even if it does expire before you get to apply the code, Surfshark seems to offer consistently excellent pricing and you can always check out the to see which one your wallet will appreciate the most.

Now playing: Watch this: Top 5 reasons to use a VPN