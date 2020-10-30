Protect your privacy and save 44% with a subscription to Surfshark VPN

Surfshark

Even if you've never considered using a VPN in the past, now might be a good time to think about setting one up. Thanks to the pandemic, you're no doubt accessing the internet from home all day long, which raises the question: How well is your privacy protected? There is a slew of VPNs to choose from (including CNET's choice for the best three inexpensive VPNs), and Surfshark ranks among the best for both price and performance. Right now, ZDNet Academy is offering CNET readers an exclusive deal: You can get , or $50.40 in total when you apply promo code CNET40 at checkout. That's 44% off the best price currently offered by SurfShark, which is itself discounted by about 80% compared to the regular list price.

If you want the savings to last even longer, you can get four years of when you apply promo code CNET40 at checkout. That's also about 44% off the best price currently offered by SurfShark.

Of the three cheap VPNs we recently wrote about, Surfshark is actually our favorite, located in a country outside of US intelligence-sharing agreements. It also offers superb performance, especially considering its rock-bottom price.

