Protect your AirPods: 5 cases under $15

Your AirPods came with a handy case that suitably protects the earbuds during storage and charging. I've dropped mine while literally standing on a ladder (don't ask) and the AirPods came through unscathed. But what protects the case itself? It'll survive a lot of accidents just fine, but it's quite possible that one of these days you'll drop your AirPods at just the right angle to cause a crack or a rapid, unintentional disassembly. If you worry about that eventuality -- or if you want extra protection for your AirPods -- maybe you should slip your case into its own case. Here's a collection of cases I picked with an eye on budget -- you can get any of these for less than $15.

Neotrixqi The AirPods case is fairly rugged to begin with, so I don't feel like you need to enclose it in a mil-spec-rated ruggedized case for safety -- a thin layer of silicone should do. There are a lot of silicone cases like this one under $10 or so that include a dust cover for the charging port, let the LED shine through and have a loop for a metal carabiner, but this one is also resistant to water, which could come in handy at the beach or while standing over the sink.

MOBOSI In a sense, the Mobosi Military AirPods Case Cover is pretty typical -- it's a rubberized case that you slip over your AirPods wired or wireless charging case, and it comes with a secure mount for a detachable carabiner. But the gorgeous diagonal ribbing gives this case a military sort of vibe, and helps grippability at the same time. Right now, this $15 case is available for 5% off when you click the coupon on the product page.

Elago Most cases are very functional -- just impact-resistant sleeves for your AirPods case. But we need some whimsy in our lives, which is why I love this surprisingly detailed silicone mini car. The headlights and taillights glow in the dark, and the solid silicone material means it's as shock-absorbent as Flubber. Despite its shape, it doesn't interfere with wireless charging, either.

Doboli Your AirPods Pro slide into this silicone case that's available in over a dozen colors. The LED charging light is visible, the case doesn't interfere with wireless charging and the whole thing is water-resistant. It also comes with a carabiner for securing it on the go.

ZtotopCase Most cases are soft, rubberized silicone, but the Ztotop Case for AirPods Pro is a combination of silicone and TPU (thermoplastic polyurethane), which results in an impact-resistant hard shell. The top of the cover uses adhesive to keep it attached to the hinged lid of the case, and it comes with a carabiner that attaches to a hard point on the case. It's open on the bottom to allow wired charging, and it doesn't interefere with wireless charging.

