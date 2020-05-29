Protect for less: Save 25% on phone cases and almost everything else at Speck

Speck

Your phone is in a case, right? Carrying a naked phone around is tempting fate, as Cheapskate Rick found out firsthand recently when he dropped his unprotected phone "for the first time, ever." You can hear him relate that story in this week's Cheapskate Show podcast, embedded below this article. But I digress. I recently told you about a handful of cheap ways to encase your AirPods case, and now I have a 25% discount to share on all manner of phone cases. From now through the weekend, you can .

I've been a fan of Speck for many years. Speck cases are generally smartly priced, come in a million designs and styles and are available for more phones than you can shake a stick at. (Note: Don't shake sticks at phones. It's weird and pointless.) Speck offers cases for most iPhones and Samsung phones, MacBooks and iPads, plus a broad selection of cases for phones from Google, LG, Motorola, Asus, Huawei, ZTE and many others. Basically, if you need a case for a phone that exists, I bet you can find it at Speck.

There are some notable exceptions to the 25% off sale. Despite the "sitewide" status, iPhone SE cases aren't discounted, for example, which is a bummer if you just picked up a new phone. Nor are cases for the iPhone 8 or certain limited-edition products. But for the most part everything else is discounted, including cases for the and the , and .

