ProRaw, Fitness Plus and more: Inside Apple's iOS 14.3 release

Patrick Holland/CNET

Apple on Monday released iOS 14.3, the latest version of its software for iPhones and iPads. The updated OS includes support for Fitness Plus, Apple's new fitness streaming subscription service, and ProRaw photos, its new photo format that gives amateur photographers better editing options. It also includes support for the new noise-canceling AirPods Max headphones, and new app privacy labels so you can see what data an app collects before you download it.

Fitness Plus, which also launched Monday (read our Apple Fitness Plus review here), offers guided workouts using the metrics from your Apple Watch. It's similar to Peloton and other fitness streaming services out there, but it's the first that's been built explicitly for the Apple Watch. A Fitness Plus subscription costs $10 (£10, AU$15) per month or $80 (£80, AU$120) per year, or can be combined with other Apple services like iCloud storage and Apple TV Plus for one price with the Apple One bundle.

The ProRaw format gives you the customization of a raw file combined with the iPhone's computational photography features, letting you take advantage of your phone's smart photography abilities along with more detailed editing options. It's native in the iOS camera app on the iPhone 12 Pro and iPhone 12 Pro Max, but you do have to turn it on -- find out how here. Adobe Lightroom will also support ProRaw photos. It's worth noting that Google has included a similar photo feature in its phones since the Pixel 3 was released two years ago.

To download iOS 14.3, go to your iPhone settings and tap General, then Software Update.

For more, check out all of the best features in iOS 14, and all of the differences between the iPhone 11 and iPhone 12.