Project xCloud game streaming preview starts on iOS devices

Microsoft

Project xCloud, Microsoft's cloud game streaming service for the Xbox, is currently in preview for Android devices, letting users play more than 50 games from their console on their phones and tablets. Apple device owners will now get their chance to try out the streaming service starting Wednesday, but there are a few catches.

Microsoft's Larry "Major Nelson" Hryb posted a blog regarding the start of Project xCloud's iOS preview starting Wednesday through Apple's TestFlight program, which is how developers can beta test their apps on iOS devices. However, because of the policies of the program, the Project xCloud iOS preview will be a little different than what Android users are currently experiencing.

To start, only 10,000 people can take part in the preview. This means some people will receive an invite for only a short period of time and then their spot will be given to someone else. There's also only one game available to stream, Halo: The Master Chief Collection. The preview is only available in the US, the UK and Canada, and there is no preview for console streaming.

We’ve heard your requests, Apple users. Starting today, we're beginning a limited Project xCloud iOS TestFlight preview 📱☁️🎮 Details in this blog post https://t.co/zdSONJRjxs pic.twitter.com/FmOWA5FHPm — Larry Hryb (@majornelson) February 12, 2020

Those who want to participate in the preview can sign up via the xCloud registration page. Anyone currently in the Android preview can also update their registration via the same link to include iOS devices. An iPhone or iPad with iOS 13.0 is required to participate in the preview. Participants will also need a Microsoft account associated with an Xbox Gamertag and download the TestFlight app from the App Store. An Xbox One controller is the preferred Bluetooth controller used for the preview, but other wireless controllers can work with xCloud.

Originally published Feb. 12, 11:51 a.m. PT.

Update, 12:13 p.m. PT: Adds additional info about preview.