Welcome back to your guide to finding out what's new online. Every week, we put together a podcast that lets you know what's been added to services like Netflix, Hulu and HBO Max. The audio is about a minute or two long.
Project Power's plot revolves around pills that give their users superpowers. The catch? The pills' effects are unpredictable and the powers last for only 5 minutes. It sounds like a solid premise.
Since you're reading this, let's give you some extra information not found in the podcast: Netflix has a new season of 3%. That's the dystopian thriller where only 3% of candidates make it to the better side of the world. Sounds like a real feel-good show.
Want to know what else is new? Listen to this guy:
Goof off with Jamie Foxx
For more information on what's available to watch online, check out CNET.com/Netpicks or subscribe to the podcast -- it's free! And go to TVGuide.com to see what else is out in the world of streaming.
Audio (weekly): RSS | iTunes | Google Play
Video (monthly): iTunes (HD) | iTunes (HQ) | iTunes (SD) | RSS (HD) | RSS (HQ) | RSS (SD)
Discuss: Project Power hits Netflix
Be respectful, keep it civil and stay on topic. We delete comments that violate our policy, which we encourage you to read. Discussion threads can be closed at any time at our discretion.