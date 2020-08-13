CNET también está disponible en español.

Project Power hits Netflix

Jamie Foxx and Joseph Gordon-Levitt star in this new sci-fi movie.

Yes, those lights may be using lots of power, but Project Power is about a different kind of power. 

Welcome back to your guide to finding out what's new online. Every week, we put together a podcast that lets you know what's been added to services like Netflix, Hulu and HBO Max. The audio is about a minute or two long.

Project Power's plot revolves around pills that give their users superpowers. The catch? The pills' effects are unpredictable and the powers last for only 5 minutes. It sounds like a solid premise. 

Since you're reading this, let's give you some extra information not found in the podcast: Netflix has a new season of 3%. That's the dystopian thriller where only 3% of candidates make it to the better side of the world. Sounds like a real feel-good show.  

Want to know what else is new? Listen to this guy:

Goof off with Jamie Foxx

For more information on what's available to watch online, check out CNET.com/Netpicks or subscribe to the podcast -- it's free! And go to TVGuide.com to see what else is out in the world of streaming.

