The idea of running iconic 1993 first person shooter Doom on random electronic devices isn't new, but California programmer Foone Turing got creative with it on Sunday: he got it playing on a pregnancy test. It looks pretty good on the 128x32 pixel monochrome display.

Yesterday I had a lot of retweets and reddit posts and such for playing Doom on a pregnancy test.

But as I explained then, it wasn't really PLAYING on a pregnancy test, it was just a video being played back, not an interactive game.



Well, now it is. It's Pregnancy Test Doom! pic.twitter.com/Nrjyq07EVv — foone (@Foone) September 7, 2020

They had to replace the test's original CPU and display, so it's really only a shell. But it's still an impressive feat -- the game retains the original's hypnotic movement and its iconic enemies are easy to make out.

A fan also brought it to the attention of John Romero, one of the original game's programmers, who commented on one of Turing's early efforts.

"Definitely incredible!" he tweeted Saturday.