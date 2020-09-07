The idea of running iconic 1993 first person shooter Doom on random electronic devices isn't new, but California programmer Foone Turing got creative with it on Sunday: he got it playing on a pregnancy test. It looks pretty good on the 128x32 pixel monochrome display.
They had to replace the test's original CPU and display, so it's really only a shell. But it's still an impressive feat -- the game retains the original's hypnotic movement and its iconic enemies are easy to make out.
A fan also brought it to the attention of John Romero, one of the original game's programmers, who commented on one of Turing's early efforts.
"Definitely incredible!" he tweeted Saturday.
Discuss: Programmer makes original Doom playable on pregnancy test
