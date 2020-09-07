CNET también está disponible en español.

Programmer makes original Doom playable on pregnancy test

They had to remove most of the test's original components though.

Beloved shooter Doom is playable on pretty much everything. 

 ID Software

The idea of running iconic 1993 first person shooter Doom on random electronic devices isn't new, but California programmer Foone Turing got creative with it on Sunday: he got it playing on a pregnancy test. It looks pretty good on the 128x32 pixel monochrome display.

They had to replace the test's original CPU and display, so it's really only a shell. But it's still an impressive feat -- the game retains the original's hypnotic movement and its iconic enemies are easy to make out.

A fan also brought it to the attention of John Romero, one of the original game's programmers, who commented on one of Turing's early efforts.  

"Definitely incredible!" he tweeted Saturday.