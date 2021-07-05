Pro-Trump social media site Gettr hacked

James Martin/CNET

A social media site launched last week by a senior adviser to former President Donald Trump was briefly hacked on Sunday, with account profiles being defaced with pro-Palestinian messages.

The new Twitter-like social media platform, headed up by Jason Miller, launched Thursday as a "non-bias social network for people all over the world." The accounts of several Trump aides and supporters were compromised, according to Business Insider, which shared screen shots of pages linked to Mike Pompeo, Steve Bannon and Marjorie Taylor-Greene, among others, altered with the message: "@JubaBaghdad was here :) ^^ free palestine ^^."

Miller, who was also targeted in the attack, didn't immediately respond to a request for comment, but told Insider his site wasn't compromised long.

"You know you're shaking things up when they come after you," he told Insider. "The problem was detected and sealed in a matter of minutes, and all the intruder was able to accomplish was to change a few user names. The situation has been rectified and we've already had more than half a million users sign up for our exciting new platform!"

Gettr is similar to Twitter, with the same features as that social network, such as a trending section and the ability for users to follow other accounts, like posts and upload pictures and videos.

In March, Miller told Fox News that the former president would return with his own social media platform in "two or three months." Trump did start his own official blog in May, but he shut it down one month later. Trump has been banned by both Twitter and Facebook since the deadly US Capitol Hill riot in January.



