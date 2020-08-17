Pro-ject's Debut Carbon Evolution record player takes on Rega, comes in nine flavors

Sumiko

In its almost 30-year history, Pro-Ject Audio Systems has released products from amps and CD players to speakers and headphones, but it's best known for turntables. Now the company is adding to its already sizable lineup -- there are 57 different record players listed on its website -- with an update to the Debut, the $499/£449 Debut Carbon Evolution.

Pro-ject has long sparred with industry veteran Rega, and the new Evolution looks to take the British company's Planar 1 head-on, touting features the Rega lacks. The Evolution includes a one-piece carbon-fiber tonearm, adjustable feet, an electronic speed selection (no more removing the platter) and for the US, a factory-mounted Sumiko Rainier phono cartridge ($150 value). The turntable also includes a suspension system borrowed from the higher-end X1 and a hefty 3.7-pound aluminum platter.

Not happy with a simple choice of black or white, Pro-ject offers nine different finish options, including forest green and canary yellow (perfect for color coordination as seen below). The turntables will be available in September.

As an owner of both Pro-Ject and Rega turntables,l I have always admired Pro-ject's musicality and value for money, and with the Carbon Evolution these precepts still appear to be priorities. Pro-ject's main issue is that its numerous models can lead to dilution; Rega offers only three turntables under a grand while Project has dozens. The recent $300 T1 and $900 X1 were billed as part of a fresh slate for the company -- one entry-level turntable and one higher-end, done -- but with the release of the Evolution it seems Pro-ject is back to its old tricks.

I'm very much looking forward to pitting the Carbon Evolution against Rega's Planar 1 in the near future. Keep an eye out on CNET.com and check out our other turntable reviews here.

The specs for the Debut Carbon Evolution are as follows: