PRN receives $35 million

PRN Corp., an in-store media network, has received a $35 million round of private equity funding from the Shamrock Capital Growth Fund, GE Capital and Allen & Co. San Francisco-based PRN has raised a total of $65 million since it was founded in 1993. The company provides retailers such as Wal-Mart, Circuit City, Sears, Footaction, Best Buy and Sam's Club with in-store televisions and interactive preview stations.
