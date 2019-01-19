Prize-winning underwater photos will make you want to learn to dive

Some of us can barely take respectable photographs on land, never mind trying to do it well below the ocean's surface. That's why these just-announced winning images from the 2018 Ocean Art Underwater Photo Competition, organized by the Underwater Photography Guide, made such a splash.

"This year's outstanding underwater images in the Ocean Art Underwater Photo Competition continue to raise the bar for underwater photographers," said Scott Gietler, owner of Bluewater Photo and Travel and publisher of Underwater Photography Guide. "Myself and the other three judges were honored to be viewing such amazing results of the dedication and drive of the human spirit."

More than $80,000 in prizes were awarded in 16 categories in the contest's seventh year. Our gallery above displays the first-place winners from each category.

The Best of Show image, taken by British-born photographer Duncan Murrell, shows three giant devil rays performing a graceful ballet. Other photographs include a clown fish caring for its eggs, a friendly seal, and a giant ray investigating an underwater diver. Not all of the shots are peaceful, however. In one, a crab devours a molted fellow crab, with a hungry gaze and no mercy. No one said underwater life was easy.

